USA Cricket Suspended by ICC Amid Governance Issues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the membership of USA Cricket due to governance violations and breaches of obligations as ICC members. This decision follows thorough reviews and stakeholder consultations over the past year.

The suspension comes at a crucial time as cricket eyes the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Despite USA Cricket's suspension, its teams can still participate in ICC events, including LA28, with their management temporarily overseen by the ICC to protect player interests.

USA Cricket must demonstrate changes in governance and operations to lift the suspension. Despite being a co-host for the Americas' last T20 World Cup, USA Cricket has faced criticism for not meeting ICC Membership Criteria.

