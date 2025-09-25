Left Menu

J&K CM Omar Abdullah lauds racing prodigy Atiqa Mir's performance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday lauded the performance of 10-year-old racing prodigy Atiqa Mir, hoping that she would one day make it to the pinnacle of motor racing.Atiqa finished an impressive fourth after being in the running for a famous victory for the majority of the race in the Champions of the Future Academy COFTA karting series in Orechova, Slovakia recently.a series which is keenly tracked by the top brass of the F1 Academy.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday lauded the performance of 10-year-old racing prodigy Atiqa Mir, hoping that she would one day make it to the pinnacle of motor racing.

Atiqa finished an impressive fourth after being in the running for a famous victory for the majority of the race in the Champions of the Future Academy (COFTA) karting series in Orechova, Slovakia recently.

a series which is keenly tracked by the top brass of the F1 Academy. Atiqa is the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1 and is part of the F1 Academy DYD programme.

''Well done to young Atiqa. Her natural talent and enthusiasm for racing shine through. I hope the day is not far when she will be the first Kashmiri to race at the pinnacle of motor racing - F1. Keep up the good work Atiqa and best wishes always,'' Abdullah wrote on 'X'.

Atiqa had won the DAMC series in Dubai earlier this month.

