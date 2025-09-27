Left Menu

Thrilling Super Over Seals India's Unbeaten Streak against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

India secured a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup's inconsequential Super 4 clash, with Arshdeep Singh's stunning Super Over performance. Suryakumar Yadav stated it felt like a final. The team, buoyed by the batting of Sharma, Varma, and Samson, now prepares for final against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav compared the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka to a final, asserting his confidence in Arshdeep Singh's ability during the Super Over.

Arshdeep's exceptional bowling restricted Sri Lanka to two runs in the Super Over, allowing India to maintain its unbeaten streak, thanks to Suryakumar's immediate response.

Suryakumar highlighted the contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. As the team prepares for the final against Pakistan, Sri Lanka admits the impact of India's spin duo during their chase.

