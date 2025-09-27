Thrilling Super Over Seals India's Unbeaten Streak against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav compared the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka to a final, asserting his confidence in Arshdeep Singh's ability during the Super Over.

Arshdeep's exceptional bowling restricted Sri Lanka to two runs in the Super Over, allowing India to maintain its unbeaten streak, thanks to Suryakumar's immediate response.

Suryakumar highlighted the contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. As the team prepares for the final against Pakistan, Sri Lanka admits the impact of India's spin duo during their chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)