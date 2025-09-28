Left Menu

Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI's 37th President

Mithun Manhas, former Delhi cricket captain, was elected as the 37th president of the BCCI at its Annual General Meeting. Manhas replaces Roger Binny, who resigned last month. Having played over 300 professional matches, Manhas was a consensus choice following a key meeting in New Delhi.

In a significant development, former Delhi cricket captain Mithun Manhas has been elected as the 37th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was made during the board's Annual General Meeting held on Sunday.

Manhas, at 45, steps into the role previously held by Roger Binny, who resigned upon reaching the age limit set by the board. Manhas is known for his extensive experience in the domestic cricket scene, having participated in 157 First-Class, 130 List A, and 55 IPL matches over a span of nearly two decades from 1997 to 2017.

His impressive cricketing credentials include 9714 First-Class runs with 27 centuries and an additional 4126 runs in List A matches. The choice of Manhas as president followed an informal gathering of influential figures within the board earlier in New Delhi, where he emerged as the favored candidate.

