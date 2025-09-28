Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI's 37th President

In a significant development, former Delhi cricket captain Mithun Manhas has been elected as the 37th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was made during the board's Annual General Meeting held on Sunday.

Manhas, at 45, steps into the role previously held by Roger Binny, who resigned upon reaching the age limit set by the board. Manhas is known for his extensive experience in the domestic cricket scene, having participated in 157 First-Class, 130 List A, and 55 IPL matches over a span of nearly two decades from 1997 to 2017.

His impressive cricketing credentials include 9714 First-Class runs with 27 centuries and an additional 4126 runs in List A matches. The choice of Manhas as president followed an informal gathering of influential figures within the board earlier in New Delhi, where he emerged as the favored candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)