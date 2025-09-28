AIFF's SGM to Adopt New Reforms
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is holding a Special General Body Meeting on October 12 to adopt a new Constitution, aligning with Supreme Court directives. The draft, requiring approval by October 30, proposes changes like a 12-year office term limit and age restrictions for executive members.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has scheduled a Special General Body Meeting on October 12 to ratify a new Constitution, following the Supreme Court's directive. This new Constitution must be adopted by October 30 to comply with FIFA's deadline.
Justice L Nageswara Rao, a former Supreme Court judge, crafted the draft Constitution, which introduces significant changes such as capping office tenure at 12 years and introducing age and tenure limits for executive committee members.
This draft also introduces provisions for the removal of office bearers through a no-confidence motion, absent in the existing AIFF Constitution. The executive committee will now include 14 members, ensuring gender representation and player inclusion.
