Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Young Goalkeeper Raul Ramirez

Raul Ramirez, a Spanish fifth-division goalkeeper, passed away at 19 after a collision during a match led to severe injuries. The incident occurred during a game against Revilla, leaving him brain dead. The Cantabrian Football Federation declared three days of mourning and remembrance ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:52 IST
Tragic Loss of Young Goalkeeper Raul Ramirez

Raul Ramirez, a promising goalkeeper for Colindres in Spain's fifth-division, has succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic on-field collision, according to the Cantabrian Football Federation (RFCF).

The 19-year-old suffered a head injury during a match against Revilla, which reportedly caused multiple cardiac arrests, ultimately leaving him brain dead.

The RFCF has declared a three-day mourning period, during which a minute's silence will be observed at all matches to honor Ramirez's memory.

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Inch Higher Amid Shutdown Speculations

European Stocks Inch Higher Amid Shutdown Speculations

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh Power Refund Sparks Political Debate

Andhra Pradesh Power Refund Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Sachin Tendulkar Hails ICC Women's World Cup as Catalyst for Change

Sachin Tendulkar Hails ICC Women's World Cup as Catalyst for Change

 India
4
Turbulence in Airline Disability Protections: USDOT on Wheelchair Rule

Turbulence in Airline Disability Protections: USDOT on Wheelchair Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025