Tragic Loss of Young Goalkeeper Raul Ramirez
Raul Ramirez, a Spanish fifth-division goalkeeper, passed away at 19 after a collision during a match led to severe injuries. The incident occurred during a game against Revilla, leaving him brain dead. The Cantabrian Football Federation declared three days of mourning and remembrance ceremonies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:52 IST
Raul Ramirez, a promising goalkeeper for Colindres in Spain's fifth-division, has succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic on-field collision, according to the Cantabrian Football Federation (RFCF).
The 19-year-old suffered a head injury during a match against Revilla, which reportedly caused multiple cardiac arrests, ultimately leaving him brain dead.
The RFCF has declared a three-day mourning period, during which a minute's silence will be observed at all matches to honor Ramirez's memory.
