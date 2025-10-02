Left Menu

Villarreal's Last-minute Header Denies Juventus a Win in Dramatic Draw

Villarreal pulled off a dramatic 2-2 draw against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, thanks to Renato Veiga's last-minute header. Despite Juventus taking the lead in the second half, Villarreal persisted and secured their first point of the campaign. Juventus remains unbeaten but left frustrated over missed opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A nail-biting end unfolded as Villarreal clinched a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. Renato Veiga's last-gasp header neutralized Juventus's lead, denying the Italian team their anticipated first win.

Villarreal initially took the lead with Georges Mikautadze's sharp finish. Despite vigorous attempts by Alfonso Pedraza and Tajon Buchanan, Juventus's goalkeeper Mattia Perin kept the scoreline in check. In a dramatic second half, Federico Gatti's stunning overhead kick equalized the match, and Francisco Conceicao capitalized on a defensive lapse to nudge Juventus ahead.

Juventus coach Igor Tudor expressed his dissatisfaction as the game slipped from their grasp. While the team remains unbeaten, challenges emerge as they prepare to face AC Milan next. Meanwhile, Villarreal looks forward to their upcoming clash with Real Madrid in La Liga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

