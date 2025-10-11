Valentin Vacherot's Stunning Upset Over Djokovic Makes Shanghai Masters Headlines

In a groundbreaking victory at the Shanghai Masters, Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th globally, overcame tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who struggled with a hip injury throughout the match.

Vacherot's victory paves the way for a potential face-off against his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, in the tournament final.

Djokovic, hampered by a sore hip and taking a medical timeout after falling behind, managed only a single point in the subsequent two games, aiding Vacherot's ascent.

