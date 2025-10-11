Valentin Vacherot's Stunning Upset Over Djokovic Makes Shanghai Masters Headlines
Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th and from Monaco, achieved a major career milestone by defeating Novak Djokovic, hampered by a hip injury, at the Shanghai Masters. Vacherot, an alternate in qualifying, could now face his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, in the final if Rinderknech wins his semifinal match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- China
In a groundbreaking victory at the Shanghai Masters, Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th globally, overcame tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who struggled with a hip injury throughout the match.
Vacherot's victory paves the way for a potential face-off against his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, in the tournament final.
Djokovic, hampered by a sore hip and taking a medical timeout after falling behind, managed only a single point in the subsequent two games, aiding Vacherot's ascent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Sports Highlights: NBA's Macau Games, Soccer Tensions, and More
Indonesia Bars Israeli Gymnasts Amid Global Sports Tensions
Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More
Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games
Sachin Tendulkar Unveils TEN x YOU: A New Era for Indian Sportswear