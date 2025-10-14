Woltemade's Shoulder Secures Germany's Narrow Victory in Belfast

Nick Woltemade's inaugural international goal proved decisive in securing Germany's hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Northern Ireland in Belfast, cementing their position atop the World Cup qualifying group.

Despite Northern Ireland's high spirits and recent victories, Woltemade's shoulder-guided goal from a corner separated the teams.

Germany's persistence paid off, overcoming initial challenges and thwarting Northern Ireland's late attempts, culminating in their 11th consecutive win against the hosts.

