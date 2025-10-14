Woltemade's Shoulder Secures Germany's Narrow Victory in Belfast
Nick Woltemade's goal led Germany to a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Belfast, keeping them at the top of their World Cup qualifying group. Despite a valiant effort from Northern Ireland, Germany's resilience ensured a win, maintaining their lead ahead of Slovakia in the standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:38 IST
Nick Woltemade's inaugural international goal proved decisive in securing Germany's hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Northern Ireland in Belfast, cementing their position atop the World Cup qualifying group.
Despite Northern Ireland's high spirits and recent victories, Woltemade's shoulder-guided goal from a corner separated the teams.
Germany's persistence paid off, overcoming initial challenges and thwarting Northern Ireland's late attempts, culminating in their 11th consecutive win against the hosts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ambitious Goals: The Path to a Tiprasa Chief Minister
Slovakia Train Collision Leaves 66 Injured: Investigation Underway
Slovakia Train Collision Injures 20: Emergency Responders Rally
Train Tragedy Strikes Eastern Slovakia
UK Joins Global Nuclear Liability Convention, Boosting Safety and Climate Goals