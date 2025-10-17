Left Menu

Cricket-India's Navgire scores fastest century in women's T20 cricket in 34 balls

Navgire, who has played six T20 matches for India, broke Sophie Devine's previous record of a 36-ball century set four years ago, as she hit seven sixes and 14 fours to score 106 off 35 balls.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:01 IST
Cricket-India's Navgire scores fastest century in women's T20 cricket in 34 balls

Opener Kiran Navgire broke the record for the fastest century in women's Twenty20 cricket when she completed her hundred in just 34 balls while helping Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Punjab in India's Women's T20 Trophy on Friday. Navgire, who has played six T20 matches for India, broke Sophie Devine's previous record of a 36-ball century set four years ago, as she hit seven sixes and 14 fours to score 106 off 35 balls. Maharashtra chased down their target of 111 in just eight overs.

The 31-year-old had a strike rate of 302.86, becoming the only woman to score a century at a strike rate of over 300. West Indies batter Deandra Dottin holds the record for the fastest century in a women's international T20 match, having scored a ton in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India
2
Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private institutions exploit parents

Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private...

 Pakistan
3
India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tactile market

India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tac...

 India
4
Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025