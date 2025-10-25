Left Menu

Marco Grull's Striking Victory for Werder Bremen

Marco Grull's remarkable goal secured a 1-0 victory for Werder Bremen against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. This win marks their first consecutive home victories this season, boosting them to the top half of the league table. Grull's goal was a highlight in an otherwise low-chance game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bremen | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:00 IST
Marco Grull's Striking Victory for Werder Bremen
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marco Grull's stunning left-footed shot in the 72nd minute earned Werder Bremen a 1-0 triumph over Union Berlin in Friday's Bundesliga clash. This victory marked Bremen's first back-to-back home wins of the season, propelling them into the upper half of the league standings ahead of the weekend action.

With limited opportunities throughout the match, Grüll's goal stood out as a moment of brilliance. The ex-Rapid Vienna player maneuvered from the right side before skillfully curling the ball into the distant corner.

The win also ended Bremen's troubling streak of losses on Friday nights, where they had suffered three consecutive defeats, each by a significant margin. Now sitting in seventh position with 11 points, Bremen edges past Berlin, who remain in 10th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
4
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025