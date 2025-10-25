Marco Grull's Striking Victory for Werder Bremen
Marco Grull's remarkable goal secured a 1-0 victory for Werder Bremen against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. This win marks their first consecutive home victories this season, boosting them to the top half of the league table. Grull's goal was a highlight in an otherwise low-chance game.
Marco Grull's stunning left-footed shot in the 72nd minute earned Werder Bremen a 1-0 triumph over Union Berlin in Friday's Bundesliga clash. This victory marked Bremen's first back-to-back home wins of the season, propelling them into the upper half of the league standings ahead of the weekend action.
With limited opportunities throughout the match, Grüll's goal stood out as a moment of brilliance. The ex-Rapid Vienna player maneuvered from the right side before skillfully curling the ball into the distant corner.
The win also ended Bremen's troubling streak of losses on Friday nights, where they had suffered three consecutive defeats, each by a significant margin. Now sitting in seventh position with 11 points, Bremen edges past Berlin, who remain in 10th place.
