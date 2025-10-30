Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines as India Secures Historic Women's World Cup Final Spot

Jemimah Rodrigues spectacularly led India into the Women's World Cup final with a masterful century, as they successfully chased down a record target against defending champions Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur and others contributed significantly to India's memorable five-wicket win, setting up a final clash with South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:56 IST
On Thursday, Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a cricketing masterclass, propelling India to a remarkable victory against Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal. Her unbeaten 127 was instrumental in India's record run-chase, ensuring a spot in the final against South Africa.

Chasing an imposing target of 339, Rodrigues stood firm, supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur's critical 89-run contribution. Further contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh helped India cross the finish line with nine balls to spare.

Australia's formidable total of 338 was built on Phoebe Litchfield's commanding 119 and stellar innings from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. Despite this, India's strategic batting and key performances handed them a historic win.

