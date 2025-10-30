Jemimah Rodrigues Shines as India Secures Historic Women's World Cup Final Spot

On Thursday, Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a cricketing masterclass, propelling India to a remarkable victory against Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal. Her unbeaten 127 was instrumental in India's record run-chase, ensuring a spot in the final against South Africa.

Chasing an imposing target of 339, Rodrigues stood firm, supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur's critical 89-run contribution. Further contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh helped India cross the finish line with nine balls to spare.

Australia's formidable total of 338 was built on Phoebe Litchfield's commanding 119 and stellar innings from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. Despite this, India's strategic batting and key performances handed them a historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)