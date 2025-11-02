Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Elected for Fourth Term as MOA President

Ajit Pawar continues his leadership as president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, re-elected unopposed for a fourth term. The decision stems from an arrangement between NCP and BJP allies, favoring Pawar following extensive negotiations. He is set to emphasize grassroots sports development and transparent operations within the association.

Updated: 02-11-2025 17:14 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader, has been re-elected unopposed as the president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) for the fourth consecutive term. This decision came after an understanding between Mahayuti allies NCP and BJP, which led to an agreement on key association posts.

The negotiations involved figures such as Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other leaders. The arrangement allowed members supported by BJP MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol's panel to secure some important posts, ensuring Pawar's seamless return for another two-year term.

Pawar's re-election underscores his influence, with support from 22 of the 31 member sports federations. Notably, sports administrators Adil Sumariwala, Pradeep Gandhe, and Prashant Deshpande were also elected as vice presidents without opposition. Pawar's priorities include bolstering grassroots sports, infrastructure development, and promoting transparency within the MOA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

