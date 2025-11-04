Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Return to Iranian Soccer Stadiums

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the attendance of women and girls at a Hazfi Cup match in Iran, marking a positive shift in a country where female fans have faced bans since 1979. Although progress is gradual, this development aligns with FIFA's vision of making soccer accessible globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 07:24 IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the presence of women and girls attending a Hazfi Cup match in Mashhad, Iran, as a promising advancement. Female fans in Iran have largely been banned from attending sports events since the 1979 revolution, leading to calls for FIFA to ban Iran's men's team from the 2022 World Cup.

Infantino has advocated for direct engagement with Iranian authorities, celebrating the attendance at the Imam Reza Stadium by female fans as a significant step. He expressed his enthusiasm on social media, referencing last December's match in Isfahan and the 2023 Tehran Derby, where female presence in the stadiums was noted.

Open Stadiums, a women's rights group, acknowledged the limited number of women allowed at the recent match, highlighting ongoing challenges. Despite past restrictions, Infantino hopes for continued progress in Iran and beyond, aligning with FIFA's mission to ensure soccer's global accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

