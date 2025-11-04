Labuschagne's Remarkable Comeback: How Domestic Triumphs Could Secure Ashes Spot

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is making headlines with his outstanding performances in the ongoing One Day Cup for Queensland. Recently, Labuschagne scored his third century in the competition, highlighting his determination to regain form following his exclusion from the national team. His latest knock of 101 off 111 balls against New South Wales is a testament to his batting prowess.

Having experienced a dip in performance over the past two years, Labuschagne seems resolute to prove his worth once again. He has amassed 338 runs in the tournament, boasting an impressive average of 84.50. Known for his consistent contributions in domestic cricket, Labuschagne is eyeing a comeback in the upcoming Ashes series set to commence in Perth on November 21.

Labuschagne openly credits his recent success to a change in approach, acknowledging that simply working hard wasn't enough. His recent remarks to Fox Sports News reveal a more strategic mindset that goes beyond relentless training. With his current form, Labuschagne is firmly positioned as a strong contender for a spot in the Ashes squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)