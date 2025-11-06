Chapman's Explosive Innings Levels the Series for New Zealand
Mark Chapman secured a thrilling victory for New Zealand against the West Indies, blasting 78 off 28 balls. His performance was pivotal in leveling the series 1-1. Despite a strong finish by Rovman Powell and others, the West Indies fell short, ending at 204-8 after a gripping final over by Kyle Jamieson.
In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Mark Chapman ignited New Zealand's charge to victory, smashing 78 runs from just 28 deliveries. His rapid half-century, achieved in a mere 19 balls, helped New Zealand achieve a significant total of 207-5, ultimately clinching a narrow three-run win against the West Indies.
The opposition faltered under New Zealand's spin attack, struggling to 94-6 after 13 overs. Nevertheless, a spirited fightback saw Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and Matthew Forde bring the West Indies within striking distance. With 16 needed from the last over, Kyle Jamieson held his nerve, miraculously snuffing out their hopes.
Chapman's blistering innings, featuring six boundaries and seven sixes, marked him as the player of the match. His heroics were crucial in leveling the series, with upcoming matches poised to offer more thrilling encounters between these evenly matched teams.
