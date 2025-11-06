Cricket Fever: India and Sri Lanka to Co-Host T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the five Indian cities set to host the T20 World Cup next year, with Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as selected venues. The final showdown will occur in Ahmedabad, known for having the world's largest cricket stadium.

This tournament will follow the 2023 ODI World Cup's successful hosting there, where India faced off against Australia. Next week's expected announcement from the ICC will confirm the complete schedule for the February-March 2024 competition.

Sri Lanka is set to co-host this global event alongside India, offering itself as a neutral venue. Colombo and two other Sri Lankan venues will host matches, maintaining neutrality for games involving Pakistan, following an agreement between the ICC, BCCI, and PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)