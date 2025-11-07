Uncompromising Racing Spirit: McLaren's Championship Ethos

Zak Brown, McLaren's chief executive, firmly stated that the team prioritizes an equal playing field over preferential treatment as they face off with Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the championship. Despite Norris leading Piastri by a point, McLaren is committed to fair competition.

Brown recalled the 2007 season, highlighting McLaren's principle of allowing both drivers to compete without team orders, a sentiment shared by Oscar Piastri amid speculations of favoritism. The Australian insists on openness within the team to ensure fair play in their championship pursuit.

With Verstappen closing in on his fifth title, Brown emphasized that McLaren would rather lose to Verstappen's skill than compromise their values by dictating driver priorities. The team remains steadfast in its racing integrity, upholding the spirit of competition without internal biases.

