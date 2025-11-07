Left Menu

Triumphant Cricket Champs: Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol Celebrate Homecoming

Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol, members of the World Cup-winning women's cricket team, received a jubilant homecoming in Punjab. Celebrated by families, political leaders, and fans, their victory represents a milestone for women in sports. Their achievements underscore the importance of family support and opportunity for young women.

Updated: 07-11-2025 13:35 IST
World Cup-winning women's cricket team members Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol were welcomed with sweets and beats of the dhol by their families and top leaders of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they landed at their home base on Friday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side marked a historic achievement by clinching their first 50-over World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer led the grand welcome at the airport. Cheema and Hayer presented the players with sweets and shawls, as family members and fans gathered for the celebratory homecoming. Amanjot described the win as one for the whole of India and revealed the team didn't sleep after their semi-final and final victories.

Deol expressed gratitude for family support, emphasizing the potential of girls when given freedom and encouragement. Minister Harpal Singh Cheema applauded their contributions and emphasized the state's sports-friendly approach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier commended the team's resilience and successes after a tough phase.

