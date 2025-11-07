Left Menu

Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and UBS expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates in December, following a steady inflation rate and cooling labor market signs. A potential rate cut reflects shifting viewpoints after the BoE previously maintained a cautious path. Traders anticipate a 25-basis point reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:31 IST
Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and UBS Global Research have joined Goldman Sachs in forecasting that the Bank of England will likely cut interest rates in December. This prediction came shortly after the central bank decided to keep rates unchanged in its latest policy meeting.

Britain's inflation rate of 3.8% remains above the central bank's target but has not increased, while the labor market shows signs of cooling. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee narrowly voted to hold rates steady at 4%, signaling a potential shift toward a gradual decrease if disinflation continues.

Citigroup analysts suggested that upcoming economic decisions are largely in the hands of Governor Andrew Bailey, who may support a December rate cut, contingent on future economic data and the Autumn Budget. Traders are betting on a significant chance of a 25-basis point reduction, with further cuts anticipated in early 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Nuclear Intentions: From Countering India to Supporting Islamic Nations

Pakistan's Nuclear Intentions: From Countering India to Supporting Islamic N...

 United States
2
China Unveils Cutting-Edge Aircraft Carrier Fujian as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

China Unveils Cutting-Edge Aircraft Carrier Fujian as Geopolitical Tensions ...

 China
3
Pratika Rawal: Behind the Scenes of a Cricket Comeback

Pratika Rawal: Behind the Scenes of a Cricket Comeback

 India
4
Controversy Strikes as Land Deal Sparks Political Tension in Maharashtra

Controversy Strikes as Land Deal Sparks Political Tension in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025