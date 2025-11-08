Left Menu

Soccer-Middlesbrough reluctantly let coach Edwards talk to Wolves after initial snub

The 42-year-old did not hold his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Birmingham City, with British media reporting he had been stood down from the game.

Middlesbrough have given Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolverhampton Wanderers about the managerial vacancy at the Premier League club after initially rejecting an approach, the second-tier Championship club said on Saturday. Wolves are scrambling for a new manager after the Premier League's bottom side sacked manager Vitor Pereira following a winless start to the season.

Edwards, who previously guided Luton Town to the Premier League in his first season, took charge of Middlesbrough on a three-year contract in June but appears to have had his head turned following interest from Wolves. The 42-year-old did not hold his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Birmingham City, with British media reporting he had been stood down from the game.

"Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves," the club said in a statement. "We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork." Edwards is no stranger to Wolves, having spent four seasons at the club as a player between 2004-2008 and making more than 100 appearances.

The timing could hardly be worse for Middlesbrough, who were sitting pretty in third place in the Championship standings prior to the weekend's games, just five points behind leaders Coventry City.

