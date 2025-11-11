Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Stuns Delhi in Historic Ranji Trophy Upset

In a landmark victory for Jammu and Kashmir, opener Qamran Iqbal's stellar century led them to a historic win over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. With just seven points, Delhi's flawed strategies and infighting are exposed, risking their knockout progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:27 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Stuns Delhi in Historic Ranji Trophy Upset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an astonishing turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir claimed their first-ever win over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, thanks largely to Qamran Iqbal's exceptional century. The seven-wicket victory marks a historic moment for the team, traditionally seen as formidable opposition.

Amidst internal struggles and poor strategizing, Delhi now finds itself perilously close to missing the knockouts, with only seven points after four games. Despite some shining individual performances, the team remains bogged down by questionable selection choices and the absence of strong leadership.

As the fallout intensifies, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley is anticipated to take decisive action. Nevertheless, for Jammu and Kashmir, this triumph marks a pivotal chapter in their cricketing history, offering newfound momentum as they continue their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: A Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

Tragedy Strikes: A Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

 India
2
Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode as Air Quality Deteriorates: CM Gupta Takes Action

Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode as Air Quality Deteriorates: CM Gupta Tak...

 India
3
PhysicsWallah’s IPO: A New Era in Edtech Investments

PhysicsWallah’s IPO: A New Era in Edtech Investments

 India
4
Hyderabad Education Protests: 28-Month Salary Freeze Sparks Outcry

Hyderabad Education Protests: 28-Month Salary Freeze Sparks Outcry

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025