In an astonishing turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir claimed their first-ever win over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, thanks largely to Qamran Iqbal's exceptional century. The seven-wicket victory marks a historic moment for the team, traditionally seen as formidable opposition.

Amidst internal struggles and poor strategizing, Delhi now finds itself perilously close to missing the knockouts, with only seven points after four games. Despite some shining individual performances, the team remains bogged down by questionable selection choices and the absence of strong leadership.

As the fallout intensifies, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley is anticipated to take decisive action. Nevertheless, for Jammu and Kashmir, this triumph marks a pivotal chapter in their cricketing history, offering newfound momentum as they continue their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)