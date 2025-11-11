Anahat Singh Shines at Shanghai's China Open

India's squash sensation Anahat Singh launched her campaign at the China Open in Shanghai with a commanding victory, while compatriots Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar succumbed in the men's opening round.

The Delhi teenager, ranked 38th globally, showcased her prowess by defeating Egypt's Menna Hamed in straight sets of 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 during the PSA Gold event.

Next, Anahat faces a challenging match against Egyptian eighth seed and world No. 15, Sana Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Abhay Singh and Senthilkumar encountered stiff competition, losing to higher-ranked opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)