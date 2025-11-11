Left Menu

Anahat Singh Shines at Shanghai's China Open

Indian squash player Anahat Singh won her opening match at the China Open in Shanghai, while fellow Indian players Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar faced early exits. Anahat defeated Egypt's Menna Hamed and will next face eighth seed Sana Ibrahim.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:38 IST
India's squash sensation Anahat Singh launched her campaign at the China Open in Shanghai with a commanding victory, while compatriots Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar succumbed in the men's opening round.

The Delhi teenager, ranked 38th globally, showcased her prowess by defeating Egypt's Menna Hamed in straight sets of 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 during the PSA Gold event.

Next, Anahat faces a challenging match against Egyptian eighth seed and world No. 15, Sana Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Abhay Singh and Senthilkumar encountered stiff competition, losing to higher-ranked opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

