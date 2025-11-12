Djokovic Critiques Sinner's Doping Ban Timing

Novak Djokovic has raised concerns regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision in Jannik Sinner's doping case, describing it as 'odd.' The Italian tennis player served a suspension that conveniently occurred between major tournaments, a factor that Djokovic believes will tarnish Sinner's career.

Sinner received a three-month ban earlier this year after inadvertently ingesting a banned substance during massages, a situation Djokovic compared to his own experience with Australia's COVID-19 vaccine regulations. The tennis star emphasized that such controversies tend to linger throughout an athlete's career.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency, however, maintains that all cases are addressed based on facts without bias towards a player's reputation or rank. Djokovic also criticized the perceived inconsistency and preferential treatment in Sinner's case, which has sparked media discussions among players.

