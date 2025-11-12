High-Stakes Showdown: Iraq and UAE's World Cup Playoff Quest

The tension is palpable as Iraq and the United Arab Emirates prepare for a crucial playoff encounter, each clinging to hopes of securing a place in next year's World Cup.

Set to meet on Thursday in Abu Dhabi and again four days later in Basra, these matches represent a last glimmer of hope for both teams, who find themselves competing to become the 48th qualifier in the expanded tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

With Iraq failing to qualify since their 1986 debut and the UAE looking to return since 1990, both sides are determined, banking on strategic plays and experience—such as Iraq's coach Graham Arnold—to navigate the pressure and potentially move forward to an intercontinental playoff.