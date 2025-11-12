Bracing for the Heat: England Prepares for 2026 World Cup Challenges

Reece James, a defender for England, has underscored the challenging conditions the team will face during the 2026 World Cup in North America. This comes after his experience with Chelsea's campaign at the Club World Cup, where matches were contested amidst intense summer heat.

The upcoming 48-team tournament will take place across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with some locations like Dallas and Miami experiencing temperatures over 33°C. James highlighted the importance of preparation, particularly for players accustomed to England's mild climate.

Solutions like later kick-offs could help mitigate the effects of heat and humidity, while matches in cities like Vancouver and Toronto could offer milder conditions. James also commented on the subpar pitch quality encountered in previous events, hoping for improvements by next year's finals.

