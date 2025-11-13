Left Menu

T20I Tri-Series Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has moved the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to a new date and location due to security concerns. All matches will take place in Rawalpindi after discussions with both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe's cricket boards. Sri Lankan players have stayed on after assurances.

Rawalpindi | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:52 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Originally set to begin on November 17, the tournament will now kick off on November 18, all matches being held in Rawalpindi. The change follows security concerns after a recent suicide attack in Islamabad.

Despite initial plans for Lahore to host five games, including the final on November 29, the boards have mutually agreed on Rawalpindi as the sole venue. Intense negotiations ensured players' safety concerns were addressed, allowing the tournament to proceed smoothly.

In a twist, the Sri Lankan team agreed to continue its Pakistan tour after reassurances, despite some players initially expressing hesitance due to safety fears. Both team officials and the PCB are coordinating closely to maintain the series schedule amidst heightened security measures.

