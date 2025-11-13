Reviving Play: Pakistan Hosts Tri-Nation T20 Series Amid Security Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that the upcoming tri-nation Twenty20 international series, featuring host nation Pakistan alongside Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, will be hosted entirely in Rawalpindi. This adjustment follows a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad that heightened security concerns.

The series is an essential precursor to the next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Originally slated for Lahore, the series was relocated after consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket to better accommodate operational and match-related requirements. This decision came as a result of several Sri Lankan players requesting to return home due to security threats.

Pakistan has faced difficulties in persuading international teams to tour the country ever since an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009. While security in major cities has improved, bringing test cricket back to Pakistan, recent events continue to challenge this narrative, with Afghanistan withdrawing from the series last month after tragic losses at home.

