Left Menu

Reviving Play: Pakistan Hosts Tri-Nation T20 Series Amid Security Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the tri-nation T20 series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi due to security concerns. Originally planned in Lahore, the series was relocated after a bombing in Islamabad. The series is crucial for T20 World Cup preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:56 IST
Reviving Play: Pakistan Hosts Tri-Nation T20 Series Amid Security Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that the upcoming tri-nation Twenty20 international series, featuring host nation Pakistan alongside Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, will be hosted entirely in Rawalpindi. This adjustment follows a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad that heightened security concerns.

The series is an essential precursor to the next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Originally slated for Lahore, the series was relocated after consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket to better accommodate operational and match-related requirements. This decision came as a result of several Sri Lankan players requesting to return home due to security threats.

Pakistan has faced difficulties in persuading international teams to tour the country ever since an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009. While security in major cities has improved, bringing test cricket back to Pakistan, recent events continue to challenge this narrative, with Afghanistan withdrawing from the series last month after tragic losses at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role

Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role

 India
2
Cricket Tri-Series Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns

Cricket Tri-Series Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns

 Pakistan
3
Himachal Pradesh SDRF Shines in National CBRN Competition

Himachal Pradesh SDRF Shines in National CBRN Competition

 India
4
Tragic Market Incident: Truck Accident in Bucheon

Tragic Market Incident: Truck Accident in Bucheon

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025