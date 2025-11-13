No Dynamic Pricing for 2028 Euros, Organizers Confirm

Organizers of the 2028 European Championship have decided against using dynamic ticket pricing, a strategy which caused prices to fluctuate at this year's Club World Cup in the U.S.

Unlike FIFA's pricing model for World Cup events, the upcoming Euros will maintain fixed ticket prices to ensure affordability for fans. Half of the tickets will be allocated to the more economical Category Three and Fan First categories. Efforts like these aim to cater to as many fans as possible, said English FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Additionally, considerations are being made to aid fans further by potentially subsidizing travel costs. FA chair Debbie Hewitt emphasized the importance of making matches accessible while also supporting the revenue needs crucial for football's development.