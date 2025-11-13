Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions

In a riveting display of youthful football talent, Tamil Nadu triumphed over Telangana, securing a 2-1 victory in the Sub Junior Boys' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2 finals at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. With this win, both teams ascend to Tier 1 for the 2026-27 season, as confirmed by the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The game took a decisive turn when Souvik Halder netted a goal in the 13th minute, followed by Abidnego S's confident strike in first-half stoppage time to put Tamil Nadu comfortably ahead. Telangana's hopes were briefly rekindled with a late own goal by Jeremiah P in the 90+11th minute, but it wasn't enough to alter the outcome.

Meanwhile, in the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, Uttar Pradesh secured their elevation to Tier 1 by overcoming Kerala with a 2-1 win in the finals, also held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. After a goalless first half, Niti Kumari finally broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute by capitalizing on her rebound from a penalty, with Garima seizing on a defensive error to extend the lead. Kerala's Evana Biju responded swiftly with a 66th-minute goal but failing to find an equaliser, Uttar Pradesh's defence held firm.

In another thrilling encounter, Jharkhand earned the title of champions in the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 1, after an exhilarating 3-2 victory over Manipur at Jorhat Stadium, Assam. Initially breaking the deadlock with an own goal by Waikhom Lanthoi Chanu, Jharkhand extended their lead courtesy of Anamika Kumari soon after halftime. Though Manipur retaliated with a marvellous long-range goal by Lanthoi and a late goal, Nensi Munda's free-kick sealed Jharkhand's victory, marking their third title win.

(With inputs from agencies.)