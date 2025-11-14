Left Menu

France Secures World Cup Berth with Emphatic Victory

France qualifies for its eighth consecutive World Cup with a dominant 4-0 victory over Ukraine, led by two goals from Kylian Mbappe. Les Bleus continue their unbeaten run in qualifying matches since 2019, ensuring their place as a seeded team for the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:11 IST
France has once again showcased its mastery in qualification rounds, securing a spot in the World Cup for the eighth consecutive time at the expense of Ukraine, with a decisive 4-0 victory clinched in front of their home supporters.

The emotionally charged match, falling on the 10th anniversary of the Paris attacks, saw captain Kylian Mbappe lead the charge with two well-timed goals in the second half. France, who stands undefeated in Euro or World Cup qualifiers since 2019, will enter next year's tournament as a top-seeded team.

Coached last by Didier Deschamps, the French team solidified their lead at the top of Europe's Group D, 13 points from five games, making their final qualifier against Azerbaijan a formality.

