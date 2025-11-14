Left Menu

Bangladesh Triumphs Over Ireland: Joy and Shanto Shine

Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh to a dominant victory over Ireland in the first cricket Test. Joy scored 171 and Shanto 100, enabling Bangladesh's massive total of 587-8. Ireland, needing 301 to avoid an innings defeat, fell short with 254 on the fourth day.

Sylhet | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:26 IST
In a remarkable display of talent, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto each scored centuries, leading Bangladesh to an impressive innings and 47-run victory over Ireland in the first Test Match.

Joy's personal best of 171 runs combined with Shanto's century helped Bangladesh declare their innings at a colossal 587-8. Ireland, facing an uphill battle to save the match, was dismissed for 286 in their first innings.

Ineffective in their second attempt, Ireland was bowled out for 254, unable to reach the required 301 runs to make Bangladesh bat again. Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and debutant Hasan Murad played crucial roles in dismantling the Irish lineup.

