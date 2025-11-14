Left Menu

Ronaldo Faces Potential Ban at 2026 World Cup Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo risks missing the 2026 World Cup opener due to a red card offense in a qualifying match against Ireland. Portugal needs a win against Armenia to secure its spot in the tournament, with FIFA rules suggesting a two to three game ban for Ronaldo’s actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:58 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is potentially looking at a ban from the first match of the 2026 World Cup following a red card incident in a qualifying game against Ireland.

During the match in Dublin, Ronaldo was ejected for elbowing Ireland's Dara O'Shea, with the referee upgrading the initial yellow card to red upon video review. The game's outcome saw Ireland triumph over Portugal with a 2-0 victory.

Portugal, requiring a victory against Armenia to secure a World Cup berth, faces uncertainty as FIFA rules stipulate a ban of at least two matches for serious foul play. Ronaldo's absence could impact Portugal's performance in the upcoming tournament, compounded by Ireland's unexpected bid for qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

