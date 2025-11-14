Ronaldo Faces Potential Ban at 2026 World Cup Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo is potentially looking at a ban from the first match of the 2026 World Cup following a red card incident in a qualifying game against Ireland.

During the match in Dublin, Ronaldo was ejected for elbowing Ireland's Dara O'Shea, with the referee upgrading the initial yellow card to red upon video review. The game's outcome saw Ireland triumph over Portugal with a 2-0 victory.

Portugal, requiring a victory against Armenia to secure a World Cup berth, faces uncertainty as FIFA rules stipulate a ban of at least two matches for serious foul play. Ronaldo's absence could impact Portugal's performance in the upcoming tournament, compounded by Ireland's unexpected bid for qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)