Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of making history with a record sixth World Cup appearance, as Portugal clinches its spot in the 2024 tournament. Despite Ronaldo's absence due to suspension, Portugal dominated Armenia with a 9-1 victory, effectively securing their place.

Portugal's triumph in Group F was bolstered by hat tricks from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves, ensuring there were no slip-ups. Hungary missed its chance to overtake Portugal after a stunning late comeback by Ireland in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's illustrious career continues to grow, as he aims to add a World Cup title to his list of achievements. Despite nearing retirement, he remains a pivotal figure in football, leading Portugal's success and becoming the top scorer in World Cup qualifying games.

(With inputs from agencies.)