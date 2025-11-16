Left Menu

Ronaldo's Historic Sixth: Journey to World Cup Glory

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a record sixth World Cup appearance as Portugal secures its place in next year's tournament. Despite missing a crucial match due to suspension, Portugal triumphed against Armenia, keeping Ronaldo's dreams of winning a World Cup alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of making history with a record sixth World Cup appearance, as Portugal clinches its spot in the 2024 tournament. Despite Ronaldo's absence due to suspension, Portugal dominated Armenia with a 9-1 victory, effectively securing their place.

Portugal's triumph in Group F was bolstered by hat tricks from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves, ensuring there were no slip-ups. Hungary missed its chance to overtake Portugal after a stunning late comeback by Ireland in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's illustrious career continues to grow, as he aims to add a World Cup title to his list of achievements. Despite nearing retirement, he remains a pivotal figure in football, leading Portugal's success and becoming the top scorer in World Cup qualifying games.

