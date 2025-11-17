NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

The NFL world was shaken as news broke of Jets cornerback Kris Boyd's critical condition following a shooting in New York. Boyd was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, leaving fans and teammates reeling at the news.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman found himself inactive for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after failing to attend a crucial team meeting, raising questions about his commitment.

In Philadelphia, Eagles' A.J. Brown held an impromptu meeting with the team's owner, Jeffrey Lurie, during practice over concerns about the team's offensive strategy, reflecting growing tensions within the organization.