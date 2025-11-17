Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Off-spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns about India's declining prowess against spin bowling, following a dramatic 30-run loss to South Africa in a three-day Test at Eden Gardens. According to Ashwin, India's current lineup lacks the capability to tackle spin effectively, contrasting them with past greats like Sachin Tendulkar.

In a candid reflection on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised the skills of iconic figure Sachin Tendulkar, alongside domestic stalwarts Amol Muzumdar and Mithun Manhas, in confronting spin challenges. He lamented that contemporary Indian teams fail to extend matches on spin-friendly wickets, evident in their recent capitulation to South Africa.

India struggled with captain Shubman Gill out due to a neck spasm, and despite efforts from Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, they could not chase a modest 134-run target. Simon Harmer emerged as South Africa's hero, dismantling India with his precision spin. Ashwin's critique emphasizes the need for India to elevate its preparation against spin, unlike their advanced tactics on fast wickets.

