Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Triumphs Again at All India Forest Sports Meet

Chhattisgarh clinched the top spot at the 28th All India Forest Sports Meet in Dehradun, winning 150 medals and securing the championship for the second year in a row. Outstanding performances highlighted the event, with athletes like Nikhil Zalko and Sangeeta Rajagopalan shining brightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:21 IST
Chhattisgarh Triumphs Again at All India Forest Sports Meet
Chhattisgarh team winning the title (Photo: Chhattisgarh CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has marked a significant milestone in the All India Forest Sports Meet, clinching the top position in the medal tally at the 28th edition held in Dehradun. With an impressive total of 150 medals and 578 points, the state secured the championship for the second consecutive year.

This sporting event, conducted from November 12 to 17, showcased remarkable performances from Chhattisgarh's athletes. The team bagged 74 gold, 34 silver, and 42 bronze medals, with 253 participants representing the state. Highlights included Nikhil Zalko's exceptional five gold medals in swimming and Sangeeta Rajagopalan's triumphs in badminton and tennis.

The overall championship trophy, awarded for the 13th straight time to Chhattisgarh, was presented by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal. Kerala and Karnataka followed in second and third places, respectively. A new initiative saw a tree planted for each medal winner, underlining the theme 'One Sport, One Forest.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States
2
Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

 Global
3
Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

 India
4
Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025