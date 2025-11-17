Chhattisgarh Triumphs Again at All India Forest Sports Meet

Chhattisgarh has marked a significant milestone in the All India Forest Sports Meet, clinching the top position in the medal tally at the 28th edition held in Dehradun. With an impressive total of 150 medals and 578 points, the state secured the championship for the second consecutive year.

This sporting event, conducted from November 12 to 17, showcased remarkable performances from Chhattisgarh's athletes. The team bagged 74 gold, 34 silver, and 42 bronze medals, with 253 participants representing the state. Highlights included Nikhil Zalko's exceptional five gold medals in swimming and Sangeeta Rajagopalan's triumphs in badminton and tennis.

The overall championship trophy, awarded for the 13th straight time to Chhattisgarh, was presented by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal. Kerala and Karnataka followed in second and third places, respectively. A new initiative saw a tree planted for each medal winner, underlining the theme 'One Sport, One Forest.'

(With inputs from agencies.)