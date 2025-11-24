Left Menu

Italy's Thrilling Davis Cup Hat-Trick Victory

Italy clinched their third consecutive Davis Cup title by defeating Spain in Bologna. Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli secured singles victories, leading to a 2-0 win. This triumph marks Italy's fourth overall Davis Cup crown, overcoming the challenge without key players like Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

Italy celebrated a historic achievement in tennis on Sunday by securing their third consecutive Davis Cup title. Playing in front of an electrified home crowd in Bologna, Matteo Berrettini led the charge by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta with a straight-sets victory of 6-3, 6-4.

The exhilarating performance continued as Flavio Cobolli delivered a nail-biting win over Jaume Munar, overturning an early deficit to triumph 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5. With this 2-0 sweep, Italy captured their fourth Davis Cup title overall and set a new record as the first nation since 1971 to achieve a hat-trick of titles.

Both teams were notably shorthanded, with star players such as Carlos Alcaraz absent for Spain and key Italian competitors Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti also missing. Despite these challenges, the Italian team, under captain Filippo Volandri, rose to the occasion to clinch a victory that went down in history.

