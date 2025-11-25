Venkatesh Prasad Elected Unopposed as KSCA President

In a significant development for Karnataka cricket, Venkatesh Prasad has been elected unopposed as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). This follows a directive from the Karnataka High Court mandating elections on December 7, which was initially contested by factions within the organization.

The election process began in earnest with Prasad and Shantakumar, from an opposing faction, entering the race. However, during the scrutiny on November 24, Shantakumar's nomination was deemed invalid, leaving Prasad as the sole candidate. The High Court's decision came after a petition challenged the postponement of the elections.

This election marks a return to KSCA leadership for Prasad, who served as vice-president from 2010 to 2013 alongside other cricket luminaries like Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath. An official announcement of Prasad's victory is expected on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)