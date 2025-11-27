Left Menu

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship's first day was highlighted by Daniel Gale's hole-in-one, earning him a BMW, and a weather delay. Sebastian Garcia held a two-stroke lead, with local and international players following closely. The round was disrupted by a storm, and will resume early on Friday.

Updated: 27-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:37 IST
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's PGA Championship kicked off dramatically with Spain's Sebastian Garcia leading the field. However, local golfer Daniel Gale stole headlines by achieving a hole-in-one on the par-three 11th, winning a BMW in the process. The round was unexpectedly halted by an incoming storm.

Gale's thrilling shot propelled him to second in the leaderboard, adding excitement to a rain-soaked day. Another spectacular hole-in-one by New Zealander Kazuma Kobori maintained the tournament's high energy, despite difficult weather conditions. Players like Anthony Quayle also impressed, supported by esteemed caddie Steve Williams.

The competition promises more excitement as the first round resumes early Friday. Elite golfers, including former champions Adam Scott and Cam Smith, appeared poised, handling the elements masterfully. With the anticipation of resumed play, enthusiasts are eager to see how this prestigious tournament unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

