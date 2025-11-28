Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Penalized for Supporter Misconduct

Atletico Madrid has been fined 30,000 euros and given a suspended one-match ban due to some fans' racist actions during a Champions League game against Arsenal. An extra 10,000-euro fine was added for object-throwing. The ticket ban is suspended for a year. Atletico next faces PSV Eindhoven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:10 IST
Atletico Madrid has been hit with a 30,000-euro fine by UEFA, alongside a suspended one-match ban for traveling fans following racist and discriminatory behavior from a portion of the club's supporters. This incident occurred during last month's humiliating 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Champions League.

In addition to the primary fine, the Spanish club is also facing an extra financial penalty of 10,000 euros. This supplementary fine is a consequence of some fans' actions, which included throwing objects during the match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

The penalty concerning the ban on selling tickets for away games is currently suspended on a probationary basis over the course of one year. Atletico Madrid is set to continue their Champions League campaign against PSV Eindhoven on December 10, while they stand 12th in the table with nine points from five matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

