Atletico Madrid Penalized for Supporter Misconduct

Atletico Madrid has been hit with a 30,000-euro fine by UEFA, alongside a suspended one-match ban for traveling fans following racist and discriminatory behavior from a portion of the club's supporters. This incident occurred during last month's humiliating 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Champions League.

In addition to the primary fine, the Spanish club is also facing an extra financial penalty of 10,000 euros. This supplementary fine is a consequence of some fans' actions, which included throwing objects during the match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

The penalty concerning the ban on selling tickets for away games is currently suspended on a probationary basis over the course of one year. Atletico Madrid is set to continue their Champions League campaign against PSV Eindhoven on December 10, while they stand 12th in the table with nine points from five matches.

