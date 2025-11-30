Kohli's Heroic Century Leads India to Victory in ODI Thriller

In a spectacular display of talent, Virat Kohli achieved his 52nd one-day international century, leading India to a 17-run victory over South Africa. This victory marked a successful start for India in their three-match series, following last week's test defeats by the visitors.

Former skippers Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both retired from test and T20 formats, captivated the audience with a stunning 136-run partnership. Their effort resulted in India posting an imposing 349-8, putting the South African side on the back foot right from the start.

Despite a solid fightback by Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen, the Indian bowlers held their nerve in the concluding overs. Corbin Bosch's valiant attempt fell short, concluding South Africa's innings at 332. The teams are set to meet again on Wednesday in Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)