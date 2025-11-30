Left Menu

Kohli's Heroic Century Leads India to Victory in ODI Thriller

Virat Kohli's remarkable 52nd ODI century was instrumental in India's 17-run victory over South Africa. Kohli's partnership with Rohit Sharma set a strong foundation for a challenging target. Despite South Africa's middle-order fightback, Indian bowlers restricted them, securing a thrilling finish.

30-11-2025
In a spectacular display of talent, Virat Kohli achieved his 52nd one-day international century, leading India to a 17-run victory over South Africa. This victory marked a successful start for India in their three-match series, following last week's test defeats by the visitors.

Former skippers Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both retired from test and T20 formats, captivated the audience with a stunning 136-run partnership. Their effort resulted in India posting an imposing 349-8, putting the South African side on the back foot right from the start.

Despite a solid fightback by Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen, the Indian bowlers held their nerve in the concluding overs. Corbin Bosch's valiant attempt fell short, concluding South Africa's innings at 332. The teams are set to meet again on Wednesday in Raipur.

