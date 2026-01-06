Lookman and Osimhen Shine as Nigeria Dazzles in AFCON
Nigeria triumphed 4-0 over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations, with standout performances from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.
Ademola Lookman delivered a stellar show as Victor Osimhen's brace powered Nigeria to a commanding 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16. Lookman opened the scoring and contributed three assists, driving Nigeria to the quarter-finals against either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The victory marked the largest margin of success in the tournament held in Morocco, highlighting Nigeria's superior strength and speed over a Mozambique team new to the knockout stage.
The match began explosively, with Osimhen's early disallowed goal setting the stage. Lookman's skillful finish and Osimhen's back-post tap-in solidified Nigeria's lead, while Lookman's pass enabled Adams to seal the victory with a stunning goal. Mozambique struggled to handle the onslaught, and Nigeria will now face either Algeria or DR Congo.
