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Team India's Reign: A New Era of Cricket Triumph

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, lauded Team India's dominance in global cricket, comparing their winning streak to past Australian teams. Celebrating recent T20 and Women's World Cup victories, Shah dedicated his achievements to Indian athletes. He urged the team to maintain their passion and hard work for future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:56 IST
Team India's Reign: A New Era of Cricket Triumph
Jay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking comparison to Australia's cricket dominance of yesteryears, ICC chairman Jay Shah praised Team India's recent successes as a symbol of triumph in world cricket.

The Indian men's team made history by defending their T20 World Cup title, while the women's team secured their first-ever World Cup victory. At a private awards ceremony, Shah declared that 'Team India' is now synonymous with victory.

Shah acknowledged Indian athletes' dedication and chastised the team to sustain their efforts in maintaining their winning streak. The ICC chief outlined Indian cricket's achievements since 2019, attributed to relentless hard work and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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