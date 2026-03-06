Left Menu

India Advances to T20 World Cup Final After Thrilling Win Over England

In a riveting semifinal clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India defeated England by seven runs, securing their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. Key performances from Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah were pivotal in the close encounter. India will face New Zealand in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:45 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling semifinal match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Team India beat England by seven runs, securing a spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. With Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders lauding the victory, India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, will now face New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson's fiery 89 off 42 balls set a strong foundation for India's total of 253/7. An impressive hundred by England's Jacob Bethell kept England in contention during the chase. However, Jasprit Bumrah's crucial 18th over ultimately turned the tide in India's favor.

Leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Anurag Thakur, expressed their joy over the win and praised the team's fielding, batting, and bowling. The upcoming final against New Zealand on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad promises another exciting encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

