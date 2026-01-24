Left Menu

Top Players Feel the Heat at Australian Open

The Australian Open heads into its crucial stages with standout performances alongside retirements and challenges posed by the extreme heat. Stan Wawrinka, playing his farewell tournament, exited after being defeated by Taylor Fritz. Naomi Osaka withdrew due to injury, while extreme heat conditions led to adjustments in scheduling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:20 IST
Top Players Feel the Heat at Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a dramatic turn of events at the Australian Open, tennis icon Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to the tournament following a spirited battle against American Taylor Fritz, losing in four sets. This marks the end of Wawrinka's illustrious career at the Grand Slam stage.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from her match against Maddison Inglis due to an injury, adding her name to the list of players affected by the brutal conditions and heat at Melbourne Park.

The tournament has faced challenges due to extreme temperatures, prompting organizers to initiate early match starts and to utilize roofed courts. Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys continue their title defenses amid these testing conditions.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026