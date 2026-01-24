Top Players Feel the Heat at Australian Open

In a dramatic turn of events at the Australian Open, tennis icon Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to the tournament following a spirited battle against American Taylor Fritz, losing in four sets. This marks the end of Wawrinka's illustrious career at the Grand Slam stage.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from her match against Maddison Inglis due to an injury, adding her name to the list of players affected by the brutal conditions and heat at Melbourne Park.

The tournament has faced challenges due to extreme temperatures, prompting organizers to initiate early match starts and to utilize roofed courts. Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys continue their title defenses amid these testing conditions.