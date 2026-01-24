Franco Colapinto's Drive to Alpine Success: A New Beginning in F1

Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto is gearing up for a fresh start with Alpine in the upcoming Formula One season. The 22-year-old, described as a more mature athlete by the team's executive advisor Flavio Briatore, is focused on improving his and the team's performance on the grid.

After replacing Australian Jack Doohan last year, Colapinto struggled with qualifying and failed to score in 18 appearances. Alpine, now equipped with a Mercedes power unit, hopes to see significant improvement and competitiveness against rivals like McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

"He's more mature now," said Briatore at the team's car launch in Barcelona. With enhanced preparation and a focus on 2026, Colapinto is ready to put in the effort to achieve the results both he and the team aspire to in the upcoming season, beginning with testing in Barcelona and the Melbourne opener in March.

