Left Menu

Franco Colapinto's Drive to Alpine Success: A New Beginning in F1

Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto, more mature and prepared, aims to elevate Alpine's performance in the upcoming Formula One season. After a challenging year replacing Jack Doohan, Colapinto is ready to prove himself, with enhanced focus on qualifying and team collaboration. Alpine aims to be competitive with a powerful Mercedes engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:07 IST
Franco Colapinto's Drive to Alpine Success: A New Beginning in F1

Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto is gearing up for a fresh start with Alpine in the upcoming Formula One season. The 22-year-old, described as a more mature athlete by the team's executive advisor Flavio Briatore, is focused on improving his and the team's performance on the grid.

After replacing Australian Jack Doohan last year, Colapinto struggled with qualifying and failed to score in 18 appearances. Alpine, now equipped with a Mercedes power unit, hopes to see significant improvement and competitiveness against rivals like McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

"He's more mature now," said Briatore at the team's car launch in Barcelona. With enhanced preparation and a focus on 2026, Colapinto is ready to put in the effort to achieve the results both he and the team aspire to in the upcoming season, beginning with testing in Barcelona and the Melbourne opener in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026