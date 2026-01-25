Left Menu

Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Quarters as Mensik Withdraws

Novak Djokovic progresses to the Australian Open quarter-finals after Jakub Mensik withdraws due to injury. Djokovic aims to secure his 11th title and break the Grand Slam record. Mensik, who made it to the fourth round, expressed disappointment but acknowledged the support from fans in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:26 IST
Novak Djokovic is set to compete in the Australian Open quarter-finals following Jakub Mensik's withdrawal due to an abdominal injury. Mensik, the tournament's Czech 16th seed, withdrew a day before their scheduled match at Melbourne Park, citing a persistent injury from previous rounds.

Djokovic, with ten Australian Open titles under his belt, is on a quest to clinch his record-extending 11th Melbourne title and a 25th Grand Slam win, setting him apart from Margaret Court. Mensik shared his disappointment in an Instagram post but cherished his achievement of reaching the fourth round.

Djokovic's next challenge will be against either American Taylor Fritz or Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals, with a prospect of facing defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Djokovic seeks to avenge his previous loss to Mensik at the Miami Open final last year.

