Jason Holder Secures Big T20I Milestone, Shepherd Shines with Hat-trick

Jason Holder became the first West Indies bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets during the ICC T20 World Cup opener against Scotland. Romario Shepherd made headlines with a hat-trick and five-wicket haul, guiding West Indies to a resounding win. Scotland succumbed to 147 all out in pursuit of 183.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:44 IST
Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder created history as the first team bowler to achieve 100 T20I wickets. The landmark came during the ICC T20 World Cup opener against Scotland, where he impressively claimed figures of 3/30 in 3.5 overs. With these figures, Holder bolstered his T20I record to 101 wickets in 90 matches.

Holder's impressive stats feature an average of 27.17, an economy rate of 8.79, and include four four-wicket hauls and a best of 5/27. His teammate, Romario Shepherd, also stood out by delivering a remarkable performance that included a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul, overtaking Dwayne Bravo as West Indies' third-highest T20I wicket-taker. Shepherd's excellent spell dismantled Scotland, contributing to their collapse.

Scotland chose to bowl and initially restricted West Indies with disciplined pace. However, crucial partnerships from Brandon King and other middle-order batsmen took West Indies to 182/5. In the chase, Scotland faltered despite a promising partnership between Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce, ending at 147 as Shepherd and Holder excellently led the bowling charge.

