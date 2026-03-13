Lavanya Gupta Triumphs at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Amateur golfer Lavanya Gupta demonstrated exceptional poise in her game, clinching the win at the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, held at DLF Golf & Country Club.

Gupta finished her rounds with consistent scores of 71, 72, and 74, securing her victory with a total of 1-over 217. Her strong performance on the final day, carding 2-over 74, was pivotal in achieving a five-shot lead over rivals Durga Nittur and Jasmine Shekar, both tied for second at 6-over 222.

Lavanya's triumph stands out as she navigated through challenging course conditions, becoming the latest amateur to claim the title on the tour. As the competition progresses, the next leg will take place at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, where athletes will continue to exhibit their skills in pursuit of top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)